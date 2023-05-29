The Team USA Men’s Basketball Team brought home the gold during the 2016 Rio Olympics. But beyond any individual play or stop, that team is probably more remembered for living in a mega-yacht separate from the Olympic Village.

DeMar DeRozan, on his recent appearance on Paul George’s podcast, shed light on what really went down aboard the infamous Team USA yacht:

“That was a grind, I ain’t going to lie. Once we got to Rio on the boat, it was like we were eating the same s**t everyday. We couldn’t stand straight in the shower. Your room next to mine? I could hear your phone conversations,” said DeRozan to Paul George on Team USA’s boat excursion.

"They had a club on the other boat. But it would just be us in the club. I got videos in my phone!" Care to share some of that footage from 2016, @DeMar_DeRozan ? 😅 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/YX6r4Ft3Cc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2023

They also shared the boat with the Team USA women’s team, which made it even more cramped But it wasn’t all bad in their eyes, particularly with some self-induced fun they had together in their isolated club off the shore:

George and DeRozan noted that they sang songs by Lil Wayne and 50 Cent to enjoy the time. These small acts of chemistry building paid off for the team as they embarked on a historic run en route to the Olympic gold medal.

In the elimination rounds, Team USA went undefeated with a 5-0 record. They had wins against China, Venezuela, Australia, Serbia, and France. A +117-point differential during the preliminary rounds cemented their dominant legacy in the Olympics.

Paul George and DeMar DeRozan’s squad continued their dominance in the knockout rounds. Team USA won in a landslide against the Luis Scola-led Argentina team 105 to 78. Next in line was Pau Gasol’s Spain where they had won 76-82.

Finally, they capped off their Olympics run against Serbia. Nikola Jokic’s team gave them their toughest preliminary win which Team USA escaped 94-91. However, they would get their revenge by trampling their opponents with a 96 to 66 victory to seal the gold medal for their motherland.