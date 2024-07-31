Jamal Murray is looking to lead Team Canada in the 2024 Olympics. Yet, he has not received as many minutes as expected so far. Questions have emerged about Murray's health, something he addressed on Tuesday, via Ariel Helwani of Vox Media.

“I'm feeling great,” Murray said. “Obviously I was away from the team for a while, so not starting. But we got a bunch of selfless guys that don't need all that. We got a great starting unit… Guys coming in, everybody has their role… It's not an ego thing over here. We're just trying to get the win.”

Canada features one of the best teams in men's Olympics basketball this year. Murray was impressed with Canada's all-around performance on Tuesday in their win.

“Great win, way to keep it going,” Murray said after Canada's 93-83 victory over Australia. “I thought we played hard tonight. That's an extremely tough team… It was a good test for us… We're gonna miss and make shots. We can always put the effort in on defense, we did a better job of communicating, getting back, not giving them free looks. Just making it tough for them all night. That was our adjustment. We were able to, you know, pick it up.”

Jamal Murray's impact on Team Canada

Murray hasn't played much yet, but he is more than capable of making an impact. Every game matters at the Olympics, which could lead to big performances from Murray.

Murray tends to play at a high level during the NBA playoffs as compared to the regular season. He thrives in clutch moments. Olympic Games may have a similar feel as the tournament continues. Perhaps Murray will take a step forward and guide Canada to a deep run.

Team USA remains the favorite, but Team Canada is going to fight hard throughout the 2024 Olympics.