In a thrilling exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena, Jamal Murray found himself in a situation that was both familiar and foreign. Instead of wearing the Denver Nuggets jersey that he has donned since being drafted seventh overall in 2017, Murray was proudly representing his home country, Canada, for the first time in nine years.

“It was fun,” Murray said after Canada’s 86-72 loss to the United States, per the Denver Gazette's Tyler King. “Great energy, obviously a lot of people turned out so it was fun to be a part of that. Just trying to enjoy the moment and have fun and prepare for what we’ve got next.”

Murray’s return to international play was highly anticipated, and despite a less-than-stellar performance offensively, his presence on the court was a significant moment for Canadian basketball. Murray scored five points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field, reflecting the jitters he felt stepping onto the court after such a long hiatus.

“The jitters were there, for sure,” Murray admitted. “But I felt real fresh out there. We’re all getting used to building that kind of chemistry. Definitely a special moment.”

The exhibition match served as a crucial warm-up for both teams as they gear up for the Paris Olympics this summer. For Murray, the game was a chance to reconnect with his roots and contribute to a Canadian team that has emerged as one of the world’s best in recent years.

“Damn, it’s been a minute since I’ve had this jersey on,” Murray recalled thinking after his first game for the stacked Team Canada in nearly a decade. This realization hit home when he curled off a screen at the elbow and drove to the hoop for an easy layup, looking down to see “Canada” emblazoned on his bright red jersey.

The night was filled with memorable moments for Murray. His father, Roger, and his former college coach, John Calipari, were both in attendance, offering support and encouragement. The Canadian fans in the crowd also made their presence felt, standing out amid the predominantly American supporters.

“It felt that way for many reasons,” Murray said, reflecting on the significance of the night. He noted the emotional weight of hearing “O Canada” before the game, a stark reminder of his heritage and the journey that led him back to the international stage.

“There’s all these little things that add up and make it really special,” Murray added.

The road ahead for Team Canada

Murray’s return is not just a personal milestone but also a pivotal moment for Team Canada as they aim for Olympic gold. The team’s journey will officially begin against Greece, led by NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, on July 27. This will mark Murray’s first international tournament game since the 2015 Pan-Am Games, where he led Canada to a silver medal in Toronto.

The Canadian team, boasting a roster filled with NBA talent, is poised to make a deep run in the Olympics. Murray’s leadership and experience will be crucial as the team navigates the challenges ahead.

For Murray, the path back to representing his country has been a long and winding one. Injuries and the demands of an NBA career have kept him away from international play, but his commitment to Canada has never wavered. His performance with the Denver Nuggets, including a stellar playoff run that saw him help lead the team to their first NBA championship, has only solidified his status as one of the game’s elite guards.

As Murray continues to build chemistry with his teammates, his focus remains on enjoying the journey and taking in every moment. The significance of wearing the Canadian jersey once again is not lost on him, and he is determined to make the most of this opportunity.

“It’s about embracing the moment and having fun with it,” Murray said. “We have a great group of guys, and we’re all excited about what we can achieve together.”

With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, Murray and Team Canada are ready to showcase their talent on the world stage. The road to gold will be challenging, but with players like Jamal Murray leading the way, Canada’s basketball future looks brighter than ever.

In the meantime, Murray will continue to savor each game, each moment, and each chance to represent his home country. It’s a journey filled with excitement, pride, and the promise of something truly special.