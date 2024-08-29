Reflecting on his experience with Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum opened up about his limited role and the frustration that came with it. Despite being one of the NBA's elite players, Tatum found himself in a supporting role on the team and was benched in two critical games against Serbia — once in group play and again in the semifinals. For many basketball fans, the decision to bench Tatum sparked widespread debate.

“It was tough. In today's world of social media, you can't escape the opinions,” Tatum shared with Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “You see all the tweets, hear the podcasts, and watch the TV segments debating whether it was a good or bad decision. Of course, I wanted to contribute more, but I've never been in a situation like this before.”

Celtics' star Jayson Tatum opens up about his Olympic struggles with Team USA

Tatum’s playing time was notably restricted, logging just 11 minutes in Team USA’s gold medal victory over France. His Olympic performance reflected the struggles he faced, averaging 5.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Despite his strong finish in the NBA season, Tatum encountered an unprecedented slump during the Olympics, failing to make a single three-point shot in his 17.7 minutes per game. Team USA coach Steve Kerr explained that the decision to limit Tatum’s minutes was based on matchups, but the rationale didn’t sit well with many fans.

“I didn't make a jump shot during my time with Team USA,” Tatum acknowledged. “It's strange—the rhythm is different. You never quite know when you'll get the ball. But that's part of the experience; you sign up for that. I've been through it before, like in Tokyo.”

Despite the challenges, Tatum remains confident in his ability to bounce back. He reassured that he’s not dealing with any injuries and hasn’t lost faith in his shot, even after shooting just 28.3% from deep in the playoffs and missing every jumper in the Olympics. “I've been playing basketball long enough to know I’ll get back on track by October,” Tatum said.

Looking ahead, Tatum reflected on his career and the lessons learned from these experiences. “I have two gold medals now, a championship, and I've realized that things don't always go as planned,” he said. “I've learned to accept that and move on. Now, I'm going to enjoy the last few weeks before the season starts and get ready for another year.”