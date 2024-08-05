Team USA's 3×3 men's squad has been absolutely demolished at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They have faced tough opponents which they were favored to beat after a silver medal finish in the FIBA World Cup back in 2024. However, things just did not go Coach Joe Lewandowski's way in the tournament. Their rough campaign was met with a large exclamation point loss against the Netherlands and an unfortunate injury to Jimmer Fredette.

The Jimmer Fredette-led Team USA 3×3 squad has now been eliminated in the Paris Olympics. They were at the losing end of a battle that finished with a tough 21-6 scoreline. No one was more devastated about this rough exit at the world's oldest sporting event than the former BYU Cougars basketball sensation. It was the fact that he also suffered two torn adductor ligaments that will have him away from basketball for at least six months that hit the most.

The Team USA basketball sensation outlined his dismay and gratitude in an Instagram post. It was made after they had lost to the Netherlands at the Paris Olympics.

“This is devastating for me as I have put two years into qualifying for the Olympics with this group who are my brothers… I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. And something this has taught me is to enjoy the journey. You never know what can happen once you reach your destination. If you don’t enjoy getting there, you are missing the point. I’m sorry to all the fans who supported me and our team as I wish it could have gone differently. But thank you for your support and love. Always keep the faith and smile through the bad.” Fredette declared.

Team USA 3×3, magnanimous amid Paris Olympics early exit

It was not public yet at the time but Jimmer Fredette had already been enduring the injury since their loss to Poland. He was still in uniform then but Coach Joe Lewandowski had already refused to put him on the court. Despite this decision and the high emotions after falling short of expectations, the head honcho showed some love to his players.

“This is just a great group of guys that battled. They’ve taken our 3×3 program to another level. Just from the way they qualified, coming here, the number 1 team in the world. That’s a credit to how much time and effort they put into it. These guys found a way to win with three guys in the biggest, toughest tournament in the world. That’s a credit to them. That’s the first time in Olympic history any team has won with three players. They did it twice,” the Team USA coach said.

Now, only the women's 3×3 squad for Team USA still has a shot for gold. Will they avenge their teammates?