Former NBA player Jimmer Fredette is keeping things in perspective on a potential return to the NBA. Fredette played sparingly over five seasons in both the NBA and NBA G-League before taking his talents to the Chinese Basketball Association.

Now, Fredette is opening up about a potential NBA return and why it's not of the utmost importance to him anymore.

“I’m good. I’ve been there and done that,” said Fredette, via The Manila Times. “If teams want to pick me up, great, but that’s not the goal.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmer Fredette entered the national consciousness during his time with BYU basketball, when he led his team on multiple shocking NCAA tournament runs, putting up electrifying scoring numbers in the process.

Fredette's propensity to take and make three-pointers from closer to half-court than the three-point arc itself made him an instant star with NCAA March Madness viewers. Some argued that he set the original “blueprint” for what we now know as the Stephen Curry Effect, albeit on a much smaller scale and with a much smaller sample size.

Fredette played for the Sacramento Kings from 2011-2014, having been selected there with the tenth overall pick in the first round. He then bounced around various organizations including the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and New York Knicks, before joining the Shanghai Sharks in 2016.

Fredette was last on an NBA roster in 2019 with the Phoenix Suns.

Still, even if a comeback isn't in the works, basketball fans won't soon forget the way he ignited the college basketball world over a decade ago.