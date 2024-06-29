After weeks and weeks of back-and-forth feuding, Logan Paul decided to take matters into his own hands in his feud with LA Knight and take things up to an incredible degree, bringing out noted WWE fan Tyrese Haliburton as his special guest at Madison Square Garden.

On paper, the idea was as headline-drawing as it was controversial, as Paul, a certified heel with a massive Rolodex of famous friends – just ask Patrick Mahones – routinely looks for ways to draw a reaction and bring out the focal point of Indiana's offense in the city where his Pacers accomplish that goal to a T, but when you consider Jalen Brunson was already in the arena, it created a moment that felt combustible, to put it mildly.

Despite their initial stare-down, Hali and Brunson largely kept their distance for much of the match, but after LA Knight kicked out of a Paul pin, the “Maverick” needed something big to secure the win, turning the the All-Star guard for one of his signature assists via his brass knuckles. While Haliburton was able to secure the golden knucks, Brunson was tired of seeing him win in his building and intervened, breaking them up for just long enough for the “Megastar” to get the win, even if Paul didn't like it one bit.

With a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match secured, Paul and Haliburton got into the ring and tried to rough up the Pacers guard, with the latter still holding his brass knuckles, but once again, Brunson came in for the save, running into the ring with a steel chair and neutralizing the situation, with a pair of basketball GMs most assuredly jumping from their seats worried that the focal point of their offense could soon be heading to the IR.

Fortunately for Eastern Conference NBA fans, you are in luck, as no actual violence went down between the two men, and Haliburton left the ring with Paul as Knight raised Brunson's arms in victory, as, this time at least, he defended his house against the Pacers star.

Could this feud lead to something bigger in the future? Could Paul and Haliburton wrestle a match against LA Knight and Jalen Brunson at SummerSlam? I mean, that would be an incredibly dangerous effort that will almost certainly never happen because of Leon Rose and Chad Buchanan, but hey, you never know, maybe the duo will get into it at some point again, one way or another, creating the sort of long-term storytelling that fans absolutely love to see in the squared circle.

LA Knight appreciates Jalen Brunson for the assist.

After punching his ticket to Money in the Bank, LA Knight stopped by the backstage area for one of Kayla Braxton's final WWE interviews before she leaves the promotion this weekend, and unsurprisingly, he wanted to talk about himself… and Jalen Brunson, too.

“I'll tell you what's a little bit of chaos and a little bit of fun, what you're going right now because you've never said my name with so much excitement. What's going on? You must be feeling the undeniable kavorka out there; I'll tell you why,” LA Knight declared. “Because here was Logan Paul, and oh, he brought his little friend from the Pacers there, didn't he? Well, my secret weapon came on in and he's going to come on in right here. You know the New York Knicks are going to run the Indiana Pacers right out of town, and guess what, next time around, it's going to be a little different, ain't it?”

In came Brunson, who was very excited about performing a very different set of actions in the middle of Madison Square Garden. Asked by Braxton how it felt to get in a WWE ring with a chair in hand, Brunson celebrated the experience, noting how happy he was to mix it up in the ring with some of the best.

“That was awesome, that was awesome,” Jalen Brunson noted. “I'm just glad I got to go out there with him, it was a dream come true. ”

Cutting back in to tie it all together, Knight declared Brunson his secret weapon, even if he wasn't so much of a secret, considering his presence in the stands before the match.

“I tell you what, sometimes the best weapon that you can have is a weapon you don't even know you've got. Here's the thing, we go out there, we're getting the hometown pop, and all of a sudden, here come the man himself, and everyone goes nuts, everyone goes wild. Why? Because whose game is it? Well, it might be his game, it might be the Knicks game, but everybody knows it's LA Knight's game, yeah!”

Would it have been cool to see Brunson hit Haliburton in the head with a chair? Sure thing, but in the end, the moment got over, went viral, and helped everyone involved, which is about anyone can ask for from a wrestling segment in 2024.