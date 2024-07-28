Kevin Durant was cleared to play for Team USA in their 2024 Paris Olympics opener against Serbia on Sunday. Durant came off the bench in his return from a calf injury, and the Phoenix Suns superstar immediately made his presence felt and helped jumpstart the Americans after a sluggish start. KD made all eight of his shots in the first half, including five 3-pointers, for 21 points.

Team USA fell behind 10-2 early and then later found themselves down 20-14 before Durant went to work. His hot shooting helped turn that early deficit into a first-half lead as large as 11. Serbia fought back and got the score within two points late in the first half, only for Durant to continue his barrage to make it a 58-49 game at half.

LeBron James also didn't miss a shot in the first half, scoring 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field. Behind Durant's shooting, Team USA went 12-of-18 from 3-point range over the first two quarters. That helped make up for 10 turnovers, with James accounting for four of them.

Joel Embiid really struggled as the starting center against Nikola Jokic, who had 12 points in the opening half. Embiid is hearing the boos from the French fans after his decision to play for Team USA.

While it hasn't been smooth sailing so far in this game for the Americans, Durant's presence is saving the day so far.

Kevin Durant's injury

Kevin Durant didn't play in any of Team USA's five exhibition games due to the calf injury that popped up at the start of their pre-Olympics camp. There seemed to be some legitimate doubt about whether Durant would be healthy in time for the start of the Olympics, but he's currently proving there was nothing to worry about.

As long as Durant stays healthy, he'll likely soon move into the starting lineup. The 35-year-old is still one of the best players in the world and is full of Olympic experience as a three-time gold medalist with Team USA.

Kevin Durant will look to keep the momentum going as Team USA tries to hold off Serbia to start the Paris Olympics with a victory.