Sha'Carri Richardson went into the 100m women's final last week as a favorite but came out with the silver medal. On Friday however, the Team USA track star produced the goods in the 4×100 final, rescuing the Americans with a stellar anchor run to help them win a gold medal.

Richardson took the baton before the last 100 with the US in third place but roared into first, even giving her opponents a cheeky side-eye before crossing the finish line. Following the victory, LeBron James reacted to Sha'Carri's brilliance with a simple message on his Instagram story:

The King is of course going for a gold medal of his own on Saturday as Team USA basketball faces France in the final in Paris. Steve Kerr's squad erased an 18-point deficit in the semis against Serbia on Thursday, much in part to the brilliance of Steph Curry. He dropped 36 points. Bron also came up big late in the fourth quarter. The States are a heavy favorite to take down the French, who are led by Victor Wembanyama.

Sha'Carri Richardson reflects on gold medal

Richardson was the sole reason Team USA won the 4×100. After the victory, she reflected on the viral staredown and what this win meant to her and the rest of the relay team. Via Olympics.com:

“The moment that [I realised] that when we won, the USA ladies,” Richardson said, “it was a phenomenal feeling for all of us.

“I was very comfortable with this team, Richardson added. “I just remember trusting Gabby and knowing that she’s going to put this thing in my hand no matter what.

“[I wanted to] leave my best on the track,” she said.

Sha'Carri Richardson was disqualified from participating in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo due to testing positive for marijuana, which caused quite an uproar considering she was still one of the best sprinters in the world at the time. That being said, Paris was her debut in the Summer Games and needless to say, the 24-year-old made her presence felt with a silver and gold medal.