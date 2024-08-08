Team USA is expecting to win the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics. However, they are currently trailing Serbia 54-43 at halftime. There is still time for Team USA to complete the comeback, but this game has certainly not gone according to plan.

Regardless of the final outcome, it is safe to say that it has been a forgettable first half for the USA. The team is simply not playing up to their expectations. They will need someone to step up and take charge in the second half in order to bounce back in this game, Perhaps it will be LeBron James, or maybe someone else will find their groove.

Either way, Team USA needs to figure things out as soon as possible. Anything less than a gold medal will be regarded as a failure for this team. Additionally, this may be LeBron's final opportunity to play in the Olympics. A loss would be absolutely devastating for the team.

Fans react to Team USA's first half struggles against Serbia

Fans did not hold back in their reactions to the USA's first half underperformance against Serbia.

“If only Team USA had a 6’10” two-way wing who could maybe keep up with the shooters on Serbia sitting on the bench right now,” one fan wrote.

“Serbia schooling USA in their sports???I will always be there,” another fan added.

“USA why you losing to Serbia tho,” a third fan wrote.

“If the USA Basketball Team loses to Serbia, we as a nation will need to have a discussion about what went wrong…” a fourth fan shared.

Again, the game is not over as of this story's writing. Team USA still has a chance to rebound and win the contest. It will require a complete team effort to overcome the current deficit, however.

Will the USA come back and win the game?