Team USA Olympics legend Michael Phelps is remembered as one of the greatest swimmers of all-time. He won 28 total medals and 23 Olympic gold medals during his incredible career. With the 2024 Summer Olympics right around the corner, Phelps made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed a number of topics including his decision to retire from competitive swimming.

“I knew that I got the results that I deserved in 2012 and that was kind of like a what if moment,” Phelps said. “I didn't want to look down the road 20 years and say what if I just would have pulled my head out of my a** and done something right, done something with intention… But that's for me, to retire from a career that you've spent your whole life to, you want to finish with a good taste in your mouth. What I had in 2012 wasn't that.

“So I didn't want to walk away from the sport at that time because I still had unfinished business. So coming back in '16… For me, it was just a perfect way to go out. And I had my first born son in the audience. Him and my wife were there. It was, again, the perfect way… The cherry on top of the cake.”

Phelps did not perform up to his standards in 2012 but bounced back in 2016. He won his final medals during the '16 Olympics and further established himself as one of the greatest Olympians ever.

Michael Phelps' post-retirement life

So what has Phelps been up to since retirement? Was making the decision to leave competitive swimming difficult?

“Retiring from the sport of swimming, it was just pretty easy,” Phelps said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I had to find different ways to channel that competitiveness. I mean, I have a golf club sitting next to me, I'm a psycho golfer. I've kind of invested a lot of time there. But I also have four kids, so there are different things that I'm trying to achieve and accomplish.

“Mental health is something that I'm really trying to tackle as well. Things that I'm very passionate about, I think, help me keep my mind clear and keep me just being me.”

Phelps' legacy will continue to live on in the Olympics. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest Olympic athletes of all-time.

However, he has found ways to remain busy since retirement.

Phelps is a family man. He also said he enjoys golfing. Additionally, Phelps seems to be passionate about mental health. He clearly wants to help others that may be struggling with it.

Many athletes heading into the 2024 Olympics have likely been inspired by Michael Phelps. Even if they are in a different sport, there is a lot to learn from Phelps' mindset and competitiveness.

Phelps still enjoys being around the sport and is excited to see what the future holds for Team USA swimming.

“I enjoy being around the sport,” Phelps said on The Pat McAfee Show. “This is a sport that I'm still passionate about and I still want to grow. Australia has the biggest swimming fanbase on the planet. For me, I'd like to showcase really what we can do as a country. I was kind of weary of what was going to happen with the team but after seeing what we've done over the last two or three years… Obviously after Olympic trials, a couple world records. Some American records. The men and women are ready to go.”