The 2024 Paris Olympics is just around the corner. This gives NBA basketball fans something to look forward to during the NBA offseason with plenty of their NBA idols planning to represent their respective countries at the international stage. Let's take a look at every country's top NBA player in the Olympics.

Group A

Australia – Patty Mills

Starting off this list is Australia's Patty Mills. Although Mills is usually a reserve in the NBA, the Miami Heat guard is a certified star when he plays for the country from Down Under. The Australia Boomers will once again rely on Mills to help them finish at the podium for the second-straight Olympics after finishing bronze in Tokyo.

Mills' outside sniping and playmaking will be key for the Boomers, as he leads a younger squad that has NBA players Josh Giddey, Jock Landale, Dyson Daniels, Joe Ingles and Dante Exum.

Greece – Giannis Antetokounmpo

It's safe to say that Greece made a statement on their home court to clinch an Olympic ticket with a dominant performance at the FIBA OQT. A large part of their dominance was thanks to the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 2021 Finals MVP averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, including a perfect performance against the Dominican Republic, where he finished with 32 points on 11-for-11 shooting.

Antetokounmpo and the Greeks were also responsible for blowing away Luka Doncic and Slovenia's Olympic hopes. As a result, it wasn't surprising that the Greek Freak was named as the Tissot MVP of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Greece.

There's no doubt that Canada was a revelation at the 2023 FIBA World Cup as they were led by Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With Canada aiming for an Olympic medal, it's safe to say that the Canadian national team will once again rely on the All-NBA Team player.

While SGA will be the undisputed leader of the team, no one must overlook the rest of the NBA loaded roster as well as the entrance of Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, who's arguably the best second fiddle in the NBA today.

Spain – Santiago Aldama

Unlike before, Spain won't have the luxury of parading NBA players with only Santiago Aldama and Usman Garuba currently in the league. However, Aldama will be supported by a couple of NBA veterans composed of the Hernangomez brothers, six-time Olympian Rudy Fernandez, and Sergio Llull.

Furthermore, Aldama showed that he could be a force to be reckoned with. At the FIBA OQT in Valencia, the Grizzlies big man averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to help Spain clinch an Olympic spot on their home floor. Aldama was named the FIBA OQT Tissot MVP in Spain.

Group B

France – Victor Wembanyama

After a historic season by the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, NBA fans will see plenty of him during the NBA offseason with the Spurs rookie suiting up for the hosts at the Olympics. Wembanyama will be expected to form a fearsome twin-tower combination with three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 points per game in France's exhibition games. His sheer size and polished skillset will be a vital part of France's Olympic campaign in their home court after finishing silver in Tokyo.

Germany – Dennis Schroder

Germany was crowned as 2023 FIBA World Cup Champions with the help of the leadership of Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder. In fact, the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP will be tasked to lead the charge for the world champions as they attempt to finish at the podium once again in Paris.

Germany will go as far as Schroder's playmaking and timely scoring takes them. Moreover, Schroder will certainly benefit from fellow NBA players the Wagner brothers and Daniel Theis.

Japan – Rui Hachimura

Japan may have finished winless as hosts of the last Olympics. However, at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Japan proved that they're a world-class team when they became the best-placed Asian team by beating the likes of Finland, Venezuela and Cape Verde.

While they fielded a handful of B League players and former NBA player Yuta Watanabe at that time, at the Paris Olympics, they will be reinforced by Los Angeles Lakers starter Rui Hachimura. It will mark Hachimura's first national team stint since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Brazil – Gui Santos

Brazil will parade a handful of veterans, some of which have played in the NBA. In fact, they will probably field roughly the same team that clinched an Olympic ticket at the FIBA OQT in Riga. The team was led by former NBA players Marcelo Huertas, FIBA OQT Tissot MVP Bruno Caboclo and Cristiano Felicio.

While they do have Warriors forward Gui Santos, who's the lone active NBA player of the team, expect the vets to carry most of the load. One mustn't overlook Santos, however. He still put up 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game at the FIBA OQT, including a 12-point performance in the Olympic-clinching game against Latvia.

Group C

Serbia – Nikola Jokic

Serbia finished silver at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Although it may have been disappointing, help is on the way, especially with reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic suiting up for Serbia. Jokic has shown what he can do at the NBA level.

Furthermore, Jokic has also proved to Serbian fans that he's a front-court threat when he wears the national team colors. The last time Jokic suited up for Serbia, he tallied 26.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

South Sudan – Bol Bol

South Sudan sent a message to the world after an emphatic finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup as the best-placed African team with victories over the Philippines, China and Angola.

But if that wasn't enough, South Sudan will also welcome the addition of Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol along with Charlotte Hornets guard JT Thor. All eyes will be on Bol Bol, as this will be another opportunity for him to reach his potential in his Olympic debut.

Puerto Rico – Jose Alvarado

Puerto Rico had an epic campaign when they hosted one of the FIBA OQTs in San Juan. Puerto Rico largely benefitted from New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

Alvarado was named the FIBA OQT Tissot MVP in San Juan after averaging 16.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, including a 29-point performance against Italy and a 23-point outing in the final game against Lithuania.

USA – LeBron James

Team USA will throw the kitchen sink at the Paris Olympics by parading a roster composed of future Basketball Hall of Famers. But among the Olympic field, LeBron James has arguably the most decorated career.

It will mark James' return in a Team USA uniform for the first time since the 2012 London Olympics, the same year he captured the NBA MVP, NBA championship, Finals MVP, and his second Olympic Gold medal. James will be tasked to lead another star-studded cast for another gold medal.