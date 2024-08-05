Former NCAA head coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn't want to hear any LeBron James slander. The three-time gold medalist spoke about seeing a young James in person for the first time and how he stood out from the rest of his Olympic teammates, via The Herd.

“I noticed him when I started coaching him, how smart he was. You're a little bit shocked at the athleticism and just this amazing athlete that's there. And then you add intelligence,” Krzyzewski said. “Then, you add a command voice. Then you add leadership, and then you add something that a lot of people don't have, and that's the will to prepare to win.”

Former Fox Sports One host Skip Bayless, one of Lebron James' harshest critics, recently mocked James by changing his nickname of King James to King of Practice Games after Team USA's final exhibition game against Germany. Bayless also questioned LeBron's effort and leadership and brought up Michael Jordan, stating Team USA's four-point (92-88) margin would have been wider with Jordan.

Therefore, Mike Krzyzewski felt compelled to remind everyone of LeBron's greatness. His extensive preparation led him to a whopping ten NBA Final appearances, winning four titles throughout his 21-year career. Plus, the 39-year-old veteran and future Hall of Fame forward made a tremendous impression on the icon of college basketball, Coach K.

Mike Krzyzewski compares LeBron James to Kobe Bryant

Mike Krzyzewski compared LeBron James's work ethic to that of the late Kobe Bryant. In terms of preparation, no other player duplicated what he saw from LeBron and Kobe.

“He's just so damn prepared. He and Kobe were the two guys I thought were just above everyone in preparation. Physical, mental, you name it,” Krzyzewski said.” “And when they were on the court, at a practice or at a game, they wanted to be the best all the time. All the time. And they paid the price for it. For anyone who knocks LeBron in any way, they're just crazy. Like, we're not going to see anybody like him. He's one of a kind.”