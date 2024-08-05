From becoming the NBA's All-time leading scorer to four Finals MVPs with three different franchises, LeBron James has achieved nearly everything in his basketball career.

Just recently, he added another milestone to his decorated career by becoming only the third Team USA player to register at least 300 points in the Olympics after a 12-point showing in a 103-86 victory over South Sudan. Let's rank LeBron James' 10 best buckets to reach 300 Olympic points.

1. Clutch dunk vs. Spain (2012 London Olympics)

This dunk has to be the most important two points made by James in his Olympic career. With Spain keeping it tight in the gold-medal game at the 2012 London Olympics, this LeBron dunk shifted the momentum in favor of Team USA in the final minutes of the game to successfully pull away from Spain. James collected his second Olympic gold later that night.

2. 300th point vs. South Sudan (2024 Paris Olympics)

Another dunk, another milestone for LeBron James at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite nearing the age of 40, James continues to defy Father Time as he added another milestone to his already illustrious basketball career. He joined Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony as the only players in Team USA history to surpass 300 points.

3. Poster alley-oop dunk vs. Australia (2004 Athens Olympics)

The 2004 Athens Olympics was a disaster for Team USA. However, it was also the Team USA debut for a young LeBron James. With younger legs at that time, James' athleticism was unmatched in the NBA and more so in FIBA play. In fact, Australia couldn't do anything to stop this alley-oop dunk by a young King.

4. Poster dunk vs. Germany (2008 Beijing Olympics)

As part of the Redeem Team, James and Team USA had one mission only, which was to win the gold. Despite Germany fielding NBA players like Dirk Nowitzki and Chris Kaman, count on James to dunk over just about anybody. In fact, Kaman pretty much felt the brute force of the King in this play.

5. Defying Father Time vs. Serbia (2024 Paris Olympics)

When players near the age of 40, usually they're no longer keeping up with the competition. However, James proved that his longevity is different after stripping the ball from reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and sprinting at full speed ahead the rest of the pack for a strong dunk in a win over Serbia. It's safe to say The King came to play for gold in Paris.

6. Poster Dunk vs. Tunisia (2012 London Olympics)

The King was arguably at the peak of his powers in 2012. He won the NBA MVP, his first NBA championship, and first Finals MVP. But despite a busy season, James didn't take the summer off by suiting up for Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics. With James in peak form, even Tunisia's Mohammed Hadidane and his 6-foot-9 frame couldn't stop James.

7. One-handed hammer vs. Argentina (2012 London Olympics)

There's no doubt that James has a bone to pick every time he faces Argentina. This is the very team that gave his Team USA squad a rude awakening in 2004. Nonetheless, James made sure to dunk the ball hard in this play against Argentina to extend the lead for Team USA. It's certainly a good idea to leave any lane closed when James has the rock.

8. Alley-Oop Slam vs. Angola (2004 Athens Olympics)

Speaking of the 2004 Athens Olympics, a young LeBron James was eager to make a statement to the rest of the world. Although he only played limited minutes, his impact transcended beyond the stat sheet. In fact, pretty sure this alley-oop dunk by James after a pass from Shawn Marion reached volumes of intensity.

9. Hang time vs. Australia (2012 London Olympics)

When James gets in the paint, it's nearly game over. Coming off a miss, James got an offensive board and took advantage of a scrambled Australian interior defense.

Although the Boomers managed to recover, it was too late as James still converted this shot while hanging in the air. It was just another tough shot for The King en route to becoming the first Team USA player in history to register a triple-double in the Summer Games.

10. Baseline dunk vs. Greece (2008 Beijing Olympics)

It isn't so often that basketball fans get to see James and Kobe Bryant play together. However, fans did get a treat when they teamed up together for Team USA in two-straight Olympics.

And just like in this play, this duo would easily be money against any team in the world. With the defense collapsing on the Black Mamba, James easily makes a cut through an open lane for a thunderous dunk.