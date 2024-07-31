Heading into the 2024 Paris Olympics, there was considerable doubt surrounding Kevin Durant and his status for Team USA's opening group stage game against Serbia. Durant did not play a single minute in Team USA's five exhibition games in preparation for the Olympics due to a calf strain, and yet the managing committee did not even think about removing him from the roster. That is how much respect Durant has garnered for his body of work representing the country in the prestigious Olympic games.

In fact, former Team USA head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who oversaw Durant's first integration into the national team in preparation for the 2010 FIBA World Cup, believes that the Phoenix Suns star is the greatest basketball player ever in the history of Team USA's participation in Olympic basketball.

“I think he is [the greatest] because of longevity and accomplishment. Again, it’s unique, but the amount of points he has scored, he has scored a lot more than anyone else,” Krzyzewski said in an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, via The Cold Wire.

It's hard to argue against Mike Krzyzewski's logic. Kevin Durant has been the only constant for Team USA since the 2012 Olympics in London, and he has experienced nary a drop-off in his level of play. Despite coming off a calf injury, he suited up against Serbia and torched them to the tune of 23 points on 8-9 shooting — a masterclass that included a scorching-hot 8-8 start from the field. And Durant did all that despite already being 35 years of age.

Durant continues to age well, and although he will be 39 years old by the time the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles rolls along, don't be surprised if he continues to separate himself from the pack — especially if he manages to bag his fourth gold medal in Paris.

Kevin Durant is Team USA's undisputed GOAT

For a time, Carmelo Anthony held the distinction of being the greatest basketball player to ever suit up for Team USA. Anthony had represented them in three Olympic tournament and won gold in Beijing, London, and Rio. But now, Kevin Durant is suiting up in his fourth Olympic games, and he has quite a strong chance to take home his fourth gold and surpass Anthony in the process.

Durant is now the all-time leader for points among players who've represented Team USA in the Olympics, with 458, and if he continues to shoot like he did against Serbia, he'll only increase the gap between him and the number two player (Anthony). Durant should crack the top 10 soon as well, with an outside chance to finish his fourth Olympic games in the top five if he averages around 20 points and Team USA goes all the way.