Nike has released a stunning commercial for Team USA women's basketball. The club won gold at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, and Nike commemorated the moment with a powerful message.

The commercial features images of the players on the women's Olympic team. This includes Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and Sabrina Ionescu. In the spot the women play basketball, while dramatic music plays in the background.

“It's inspiring when we think about it. Every four years, teams come from around the world to compete….for second place,” a narrator says in voice-over.

Nike released the video to social media after the American women held on to win their eighth consecutive Olympics gold medal. Team USA defeated France in a nail-biter, 67-66.

It wasn't easy for Team USA to win Gold at the Olympics

Team USA's women needed every possession of the game to defeat France in the gold medal contest on Sunday. A'ja Wilson led the way for the U.S. club with 21 points and 13 rebounds. She also posted four blocks, to help hold off the home French team.

“We just knew what we had to do,” Wilson said after the game, per USA Today. “We believed in each other and that's the greatest thing about it.”

Team USA performed quite inconsistently in its final contest. The women committed 19 turnovers and only shot 34 percent from the field. Still, the Paris Olympics showed that Team USA women's basketball has the DNA of a champion. The women have won eight gold medals in a row, and that is something to truly celebrate. It makes sense that Nike wanted to capture the moment with such a powerful and dramatic commercial.

The Olympics conclude on Sunday. The United States leads the total medal count. The men from Team USA also defeated France for the Olympics gold medal on Saturday.