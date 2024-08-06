Serbia advanced dramatically into the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, clinching a narrow 95-90 overtime victory against Australia.

The game will be etched in memory for its breathtaking turnarounds and remarkable performances. Facing a daunting 24-point deficit, Serbia mounted a formidable comeback, with the game reaching a critical juncture when Australian guard Patty Mills sank a crucial jumper over Serbian center Nikola Jokic, sending the match into overtime.

Nikola Jokic leads Serbia's second-half surge against Australia

Despite Australia's commanding presence early in the game, Serbia, under the leadership of Jokić, orchestrated a robust comeback in the second half. Jokic, a pivotal figure in Serbia's Olympic campaign, delivered a stellar performance when it mattered most, amassing 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. His comprehensive influence on both ends of the court was instrumental in tipping the scales in Serbia’s favor as the game unfolded.

Supporting Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic played a key role, scoring 17 points, making six assists, and grabbing five rebounds, which helped counter Australia's early large lead. His efforts were important in breaking down Australia’s game plan and boosting Serbia’s offense.

Patty Mills and Josh Giddey shine despite Australia's narrow defeat in the 2024 Paris Olympics

For Australia, Patty Mills stood out as a key player, scoring 26 points. His crucial shot late in the game not only extended the match into overtime but also gave Australia a renewed opportunity to clinch the win. Josh Giddey also made notable contributions, scoring 25 points and grabbing five rebounds. However, his seven turnovers marred his performance, proving costly during the most critical moments of the game and undermining Australia's ability to maintain control over the match.

With this victory, highlighted by Nikola Jokic's strong performance, Serbia not only showed their resilience and skill but also set up a semi-final match against the winner of the Nigeria versus USA game. This next game promises to be another intense battle as Serbia continues their pursuit of Olympic gold.