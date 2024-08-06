In a poignant conclusion to a stellar career, Patty Mills, at the age of 35, announced his retirement from Australian basketball following his fifth and final Olympic appearance. This announcement came just after Australia's gripping 95-90 overtime loss to Serbia in the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Mills captivated audiences with late-game heroics, including a clutch jumper over Serbian star Nikola Jokić. In the loss, Mills scored 26 points and recorded three assists and two steals.

Patty Mills reflects on a distinguished international career with Australia after loss to Serbia at 2024 Paris Olympics

On the court, Mills proved a formidable presence, averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals this tournament, shooting 41.4% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc. His final Olympic campaign, marking his fifth Olympic participation, featured a series of electrifying performances that highlighted his vital role in the team.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mills has been a pivotal figure in Australian basketball, making significant contributions to his team's four gold medals at the FIBA Oceania Championship. His crowning achievement came at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where he not only served as a flag bearer but also led Australia to its first-ever men's Olympic medal. In a dramatic bronze medal game against Slovenia, Mills delivered an inspirational 42-point performance, securing a historic victory for his team.

Reflecting on his career after the loss to Serbia, Mills shared, “Through the happy tears and the sad tears, it’s been an incredible journey.” His words deeply resonated, emphasizing the emotional depth of his decision to retire and the profound impact of his time on the court.

Australia navigates Olympic future in Post-Mills Era

As Australia and the basketball community reflect on Patty Mills' contributions, they firmly establish his legacy as one of the sport's greats. His departure from the international stage marks the end of an era for Australian basketball, yet his influence will continue to inspire future generations.

Looking forward, Australia is determined to continue its Olympic success without Patty Mills, aiming to compete for a medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This transition heralds a new chapter for Australian basketball as they gear up to build on the foundation Mills laid and strive for future victories on the world stage. This shift not only challenges the team to evolve but also honors the legacy Mills leaves behind, with aspirations to replicate and surpass past achievements.