America has routinely gotten smoked in the men's 400M track race in recent Olympics, as it hadn't won gold in the event since 2008. However, USA's Quincy Hall had something to say about that on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old won the event after lagging in the final seconds, via NBC Olympics.

Hall's race time of 43:40 is the fifth fastest in the event's history, via former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

“USA's Quincy Hall GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM…Everything about his comeback was SOLID LIKE METAL GEAR,” Griffin exclaimed.

Many other fans online were dumbfounded. USA men have now won three gold medals in track this summer, via social media influencer Joe Pompliano.

“American men have now won the:

• 100m (Noah Lyles)

• 400m (Quincy Hall)

• 1500m (Cole Hocker)

And Lyles is a favorite to win the 200m men's final tomorrow night,” Pompliano said. “Incredible 🇺🇸 .”

Fans used nearly every expression in the book to describe Hall's achievement.

“Quincy Hall RAN. THEM. DOWN!!! 😤,” NBC Sports' Travis Miller said. “He WOULD NOT BE DENIED the Olympic 400m gold medal!!”

All three American men's winners thus far came back after nearly losing at the end, via independent sportswriter Rodger Sherman.

Will Lyles bring the USA another gold before the men's track team is finished in Paris?

Quincy Hall and Noah Lyles have had tension in the 2024 Olympics

While Hall and Lyles are both two of the world's top runners, the fellow Olympians aren't the best of friends, via USA Today's Chris Bumbaca.

“Last month, Lyles said during a podcast appearance that Hall – who he referred to as the “current U.S. champion” – would not make his ideal 4×400 team,” Bumbaca wrote. “Lyles instead installed himself because ‘I don’t think he (Hall) would be a starter. I feel like using him on the first leg would just be almost like a waste to his talent.'”

Hall wasn't a fan of Lyles' opinion.

“;I don’t do the little slick comments and remarks,' Hall wrote, tagging Lyles, on July 19. ‘I line up,'” Bumbaca continued.

Regardless, the gold medalists can celebrate their wins in their solo competitions without worrying about teaming up in the relay.