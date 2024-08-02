Team USA has set a world record in the Mixed 4×400 relay at the Olympics. The team ran the race in 3:07:42, breaking the previous world record by over one second. The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, and Kaylyn Brown broke the record that a different United States group set at the 2023 World Championships. Brown carried the baton over the line to break the record.

The American squad beat out the host country, France, in the race by over three seconds. The final for this event is scheduled for Saturday at 2:55 p.m. ET. If they can recreate the magic on Saturday, it will be the first time the Americans have won this event at the Olympics.

The event saw teams of four, each containing two men and two women, each running one lap around the track. Every team goes in a man-woman-man-woman order. This is only the second Olympics that the event has been run, with Poland winning gold and setting a then-world record in the process.

Team USA track at the Olympics

This is the first triumph of many expected on the track at the Paris Olympics. The team features the fastest man and woman in the world, Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, in the sprinting events.

Richardson has already breezed through the first two legs of the 100-meter competition and could win a gold medal on Saturday. The Women's 100m Final is on Saturday right after the Mixed Relay. Lyles has yet to run and will start his gold medal campaign on Saturday. The first running of the Men's 100m is Saturday at 4:35 a.m.

The United States entered Friday's action with the lead in total medals. The dominance has come in swimming and gymnastics, where Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles have combined for three gold medals, one silver, and one bronze with plenty of time to go.