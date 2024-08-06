On Tuesday, Jamal Murray and Team Canada were eliminated from the Olympics with an 82-73 loss to Victor Wembanyama and Team France. Murray has struggled throughout the Olympics dating back to the friendly competitions several weeks ago, and Team Canada, viewed by some to be the biggest challenger to the American national team, is now going home without a medal.

On Tuesday, Murray's struggles continued, as he put up just seven points on 3/13 field goals.

The poor stat line, combined with his prior inconsistencies in Paris this year, led the good folks over on X, formerly Twitter, to send some insults in his direction.

“Watching Jamal Murray play basketball for my country has been a pretty miserable experience,” wrote one user.

Meanwhile, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer broke down Murray's horrid Olympics showing and wondered what the implications could be for his Denver Nuggets back in the NBA.

“Jamal Murray in the Olympics: 6 Points Per Game 41.2% From 2 (7-of-17) 14.3% From 3 (2-of-14) A total negative for Canada. Just like he was for stretches of this past season for the Denver Nuggets. Doesn’t look at all like the same player he was before,” wrote O'Connor.

Dillon Brooks also struggled for the Canadian team, putting up just two points on bad shooting, including having one shot epically blocked by Victor Wembanyama.

“Please tell me I didn’t just see Dillon Brooks attempt a turnaround fadeaway over Victor Wembanyama,” joked one user.

Meanwhile, Team France was led by Guerschon Yabusele with 22 points, and Isaia Cordinier with 20.

What has happened to Jamal Murray?

As O'Connor mentioned in his X post, Murray hardly resembles the player who put together one of the most dominant postseason runs in recent NBA history just a year ago in 2023.

While Murray hit multiple game winners in Denver's first round series vs the Los Angeles Lakers this year, his efficiency numbers plummeted in that round overall and got even worse in the next round vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Denver was ultimately eliminated.

While injuries at the time were at least partially blamed for his poor performance, it's unclear what could be leading Murray to experience the struggles he still seems to be undergoing with his shooting numbers.

Perhaps it would be in his best interest, and the best interest of the Nuggets, to take the offseason a little bit lighter over the coming month or so before training camp in case there is an underlying injury that hasn't fully healed quite yet.

In any case, the NBA schedule will be released later this month.