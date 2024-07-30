Fresh off winning an Olympic medal, U.S. women’s gymnastics stars Simone Biles and Suni Lee are already planning their celebratory TikToks following their gold medal win in Paris.

“Bahahahhaha Simone & Suni talking about which TikToks they want to make right after winning gold I’m dead,” said Big Ten broadcaster Emily Ehman on X, formerly Twitter.

“Suni Lee and Simone Biles are clearly overheard planning their victory tiktoks on the peacock stream,” tweeted Claire Watkins of Just Women’s Sports.

Biles’ and Lee’s scheming followed the U.S. women's gymnastics team's dominant win in the team competition on Tuesday, where they scored 171.296, finishing well ahead of Italy and Brazil, who took silver and bronze, respectively, as reported by Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. The win marked a huge comeback for the U.S. team after their second-place finish in Tokyo, which was affected by Biles' withdrawal due to mental health concerns.

Simone Biles key figure in Team USA's gold medal win

The American team, consisting of Biles, Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, had their talent on full display throughout the competition. They led from the start, establishing a solid 1.434 point lead after the first rotation and maintaining their dominance through all four rotations. This collective effort reinstated the U.S. as the top team in women's gymnastics, a position they have held consistently in World Championships since 2011 and in Olympic team events in 2012 and 2016.

Biles, a key figure in this win, delivered an electrifying performance on the floor with a score of 14.666, captivating a packed Bercy Arena. At 27, Biles' return to Olympic glory after her challenges in Tokyo is a testament to her dedication. Her remarkable performance across the events, including a team-high score of 14.900 on vault, demonstrated her unmatched skill.

Lee, who stepped into the spotlight in Tokyo to secure a silver for the team and later claimed individual all-around gold, also played a crucial role in the team's success. Despite battling a kidney disease that nearly ended her gymnastics career, Lee's tenacity shone through as she posted a team-high 14.566 on bars and a strong 14.600 on beam.

Carey, who earned individual gold on floor in Tokyo, contributed significantly to the team's success. Her scores on vault and floor were vital in maintaining the team's lead. Jordan Chiles, another key performer, demonstrated her growth and experience by competing in all four disciplines and helping to secure the win.

The team's youngest member, Hezly Rivera, although not competing in the team event, shared in the victory and the gold medal.