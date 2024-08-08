Stephen Curry is participating in his first Olympics, and he's taking it in just like all the other athletes. When the players get in between the lines, it's all about winning for their country, but outside, they're experiencing something that they can look back on and tell a fun story about. Curry is one of the most well-known athletes in the world after the things that he's done in his career, but he didn't want that spotlight because there are so many other talented athletes in the same place.

“I didn’t feel like just one of [the athletes] at first, because people were coming up to me saying, ‘Can I have a picture with you?' It was that type of vibe,” Curry said to The Atheltic's Sam Amick. “I had to actually stop and tell them, like, ‘No, I want to know who you are, what you do and level the playing field, because you’re here for a reason too.'”

Throughout his Paris experience, Curry has taken over 200 pictures with different athletes and learned about pin-trading, which he considers his favorite thing to do off the court.

“My [USA] skateboarding one is my favorite,” Curry said. “I got one from Team Jamaica, which was cool since I’ve got a lot of family on my wife’s side that’s from Jamaica. Pistol shooting too.”

Stephen Curry is taking in the Olympic experience

Stephen Curry showed earlier in the Olympics journey that he was interested in meeting other athletes and learning what they do. He that with fencing gold medalist Lee Kiefer, when they met on the USA boat during the opening ceremony.

During the Team USA showcase, Curry came in contact with a Falcon and was interested in putting it on his arm, while everyone else around him looked like they didn't want to participate.

Curry seems to be having the time of his life off the court, and he's been able to cross something off his list on the court, which is to play on the same team as LeBron James.

“To have LeBron as a teammate is surreal because you have so many battles back and forth, you admire his game, you know what he's about, and to see the work up close and personal every day, to see how he prepares, how he talks in practice, I've never had that vantage point of him,” Curry said Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill.

Adding a gold medal would probably be big for Curry since he already has four NBA Championships, 2 MVP trophies, and a Finals MVP trophy. Team USA a good chance to complete the task with how they've been playing in the Olympics, and they should be heavy favorites to win it all.