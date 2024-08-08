ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The gold medal is on the line as France faces Spain. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Men’s Soccer odds series with a France-Spain prediction and pick.

France has been dominating so far in the games. They opened the games with a 3-0 against the United States. They would then finish their sweep of the group stage with a 1-0 win over Guinea and a 3-0 win over New Zealand. In the quarterfinals thye faced Argentina. They scored in the fifth minute of the game, and then played great defense the rest of the way, leading to a 1-0 win. against Egypt, they allowed their first goal of the tournament. In the 62nd minute, Egypt scored to make it 1-0. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the 83rd minute to tie the game and force additional time. Egypt’s Omar Fayed would get a red card there, and France would capitalize with two goals, going on to win the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, Spain has continued to play great. They started with wins over Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic before falling to Egypt 2-1. In the knockout round, they would face Japan, and dominate nthe game, leading to a 3-0 victory. In the semi-finals they gave up an early penalty to Morocco, going down 1-0 going into the half. In the 65th minute, Fermin Lopez scored to tie the game, and then, in the 85th minute, Juanlu Sanchez gave Spain the lead and the victory.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Men’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: France-Spain Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

France to Win the Gold: +166

Spain to Win the Gold: -198

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

France 3-Way ML: +300

Spain 3-Way ML: +100

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 goals: +135

Under 2.5 goals: -186

How to Watch France vs. USA

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why France Will Win

France has been led by Jean-Philippe Mateta so far in nthe games. Mateta leads the team in shots, shots on target, and scoring opportunities so far. The result has been four goals in five games for him. He did not score in the first two games, but each game has seen his shot total go up, and his goal total follows with it. He will be looking for Alexandre Lacazette to follow. Lacazette started the games hot, with a goal and an assist in the first game of the tournament. Since then, his shots have been mostly off-target, and he has not created many other scoring opportunities, having no goals or assists.

The assist game is the specialty of Michael Olise. He has created the most shots, most shots on target, and has been a scoring threat as well. He is the only other player for France with multiple goals, coming away so far with two of them. He has also tallied four assists so far in the game. Nearly half of Jean-Philippe Mateta’s chances in the games have been created by Olise.

Guillaume Restes has been dominant in goal. He has three clean sheets already, not playing in the game with New Zealand. Further, he has 13 saves on just 14 shots on goal, giving him a dominating 92.9 percent save percentage so far at the Olympics.

Why Spain Will Win

Spain has been led by Fermin Lopez. Like his counterpart in France, Jean-Philippe Matera, Lopez leads the team in shots, shots on target, and scoring opportunities so far. He has also scored four times in five games. Further, he has been the best at creating opportunities for others. Lopez is second on the team in shot creation, but leads the team in assists with two. Abel Ruiz has been solid in creating shots, helping Fermin Lopez score so often, but it has led to just one assist. He also has a goal so far in the games.

Spain does a wonderful job of spreading the ball around. While thye are tied for first in goals in the tournament, and Lopez has four of them, seven other players have scored a goal. One of those players is Sergio Gomez. Gomez has been one of the top players in progressive carries and progressive passes. Further, he has a goal and an assist in these games. Also, two defenders have found the back of the net in these games.

Arnau Tenas will be in goal in this game. Tenas has played in four games so far, not playing in the group stage game with Egypt. Still, he has not faced a lot of pressure in these games. He has faced just nine shots on goal, allowing in three goals so far in nthe games.

Final France-Spain Prediction & Pick

The difference in this game will be the Spanish defense. Outside of the game with Egypt, where many of their best players, especially on the defensive end sat, they have allowed just nine shots on target. Meanwhile, Guillaume Restes has faced 13 of them. Still, Restes has been the better goaltender, and France can counter well. If France can slow down Fermin Lopez, they will come away with a gold medal.

Final France-Spain Prediction & Pick: France to win the Gold (+166)