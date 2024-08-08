The New Orleans Saints are ready to make another run at an NFC South title in 2024. New Orleans added a ton of talented players this offseason and are projected to have a stout defense with depth at most positions. The Saints have recently agreed to terms with one of their promising young linebackers.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Saints have signed linebacker Pete Werner to a three-year contract extension. The deal is worth $25 million, which includes $17.5 million guaranteed according to sources. Werner will now stay with the Saints through the 2027 season.

The New Orleans Saints drafted Werner in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Pete Werner has been a rock solid linebacker in New Orleans for the past three seasons. His production has increased each year of his NFL career and he has gotten better and better at making big plays for the Saints defense.

In 2023, Werner logged 93 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. These are impressive stats for an off-ball linebacker who plays next to the incredibly productive Demario Davis.

Werner will play the 2024 season on the final year of his rookie contract before the extension kicks in for three more seasons.

Saints considering signing free agent safety Justin Simmons

The Saints may be adding another player to their defensive secondary.

New Orleans and free agent safety Justin Simmons have been linked in reporting this week.

Earlier this week, Saints head coach shared his thoughts on Simmons and the possibility of him joining the team.

“He’s a player that has shown an interest in us,” Allen said via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “We’ve got some connections with him in terms of guys on our staff that have worked with him, guys that have played with him. He’s coming in and we’ll talk about how we see him, what type of vision that we have for him, and then if what we’re looking for and what he’s looking for match up, we’ll see if it goes further than that.”

Allen sounds receptive to the possibility of signing Justin Simmons.

“I think he’s been a good player in our league,” Allen said on Simmons' career. “But I can’t speak to reasons why he’s still available, really. I just know we think he’s a good player, and we’re interested in having him out and visiting.”

However, it is still unclear whether a deal will ultimately be made.

We're keeping our fingers crossed that Simmons decides to join the Saints.