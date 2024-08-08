Team USA won in dramatic fashion during the semifinals of the Paris Olympics, and LeBron James and Stephen Curry were the two players who stepped up big when the game mattered. Both players shared their excitement with each other at the end of the day, as they were head-to-head screaming at each other.

Team USA defeated Serbia 95-91, and Curry finished the game with an Olympic career-high 36 points and made nine three-pointers, while James finished with a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. The next opponent on Team USA's list will be France in the gold medal game. France defeated Germany in the semifinals 73-69.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry come up big in Olympics win

Stephen Curry kept Team USA afloat in the first quarter, scoring 14 of their first 15 points, while the rest of the group shot poorly from the field. That led into the end of the first half, and Serbia took advantage of Team USA's shooting struggles, taking an 11-point lead into halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Joel Embiid came alive, scoring seven straight points and cutting Serbia's lead down, and LeBron James drove to the basket to tie the game.

To end the game, Curry, James, and Kevin Durant scored the final 13 points for Team USA to complete their comeback. Durant iced the game with a jumper to put Team USA up four points. After the game, James shared his reaction to the team coming back to beat Serbia.

“Got to get it the hard way,” James said. “We were preaching that the whole fourth quarter…Kudos to Serbia, but we came through.”

Serbia proved to be a tough competitor for Team USA, as Bogdan Bogdanović led the team with 20 points, and Nikola Jokić finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. In the end, Team USA was just too much for Serbia to overcome.