Rebeca Andrade’s gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics was unforgettable—but the moment that followed made history.

As Andrade stood atop the podium for the floor exercise final, American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, who had won silver and bronze, bowed to her in a spontaneous show of respect. For Andrade, it was more than a gesture, it was a statement.

“It was a really important moment on the podium,” Andrade told CNN during the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards. “Three female Black athletes, representing their nations, and showing that we deserve to be there. Knowing that it’s possible to make it happen, and it was beautiful. It’s a moment that gives me goosebumps every time I remember it.”

The trio’s presence marked the first all-Black podium in Olympic gymnastics history, a moment that resonated far beyond the sport. It was also the latest chapter in Andrade’s incredible comeback story.

Now 25, Andrade is Brazil’s most decorated Olympian—with two golds, three silvers, and a bronze. But her path has been anything but easy. She suffered three ACL tears between 2015 and 2019, each requiring grueling rehab and raising doubts about whether she’d ever compete again.

“I think it has a lot to do with the strength of my family and my team,” she said. “Every day in the gym, showing me that regardless of my choice, if I wanted to carry on or not, they would be there to support me.”

“I was sure that it was worth coming back, every time, and I returned alongside them and the results followed, so I’m very proud.”

Her resilience earned her the 2025 Laureus Comeback of the Year Award, a recognition she called “an honor” that validated her journey.

The Paris final itself was razor-thin. Andrade edged Biles by just 0.033 points, adding to the anticipation of a future rematch. Biles, however, recently told L’Équipe that 2028 “seems so far away,” and that her body “literally collapsed” after Paris.

Andrade, for her part, remains hopeful: “It’s a dream of mine, so we’ll battle on, but let’s do it slowly.”

Whether they meet again in Los Angeles or not, Andrade’s story and that unforgettable podium have already left their mark on Olympic history.