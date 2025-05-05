Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, is channeling her Olympic spirit into a new venture: The culinary world. The 28-year-old athlete is set to open Taste of Gold, a restaurant located in Terminal A near Gate A8 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas. Partnering with The Playmakers Group, the establishment aims to offer travelers a unique dining experience that celebrates Biles's remarkable achievements.

“I am very excited to partner with The Playmakers Group and their dedicated team to help bring a new restaurant to my hometown airport,” Biles said in a press release. “I am a foodie at heart, and our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests.”

The restaurant, announced in September 2024, is currently under construction and was initially slated to open in the first quarter of 2025. However, a new opening date has not been announced.

Biles's foray into the restaurant industry comes on the heels of her impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She added four medals to her collection: gold in the team event, individual all-around, vault, and a silver in the floor exercise. These achievements brought her total Olympic medal count to 11, solidifying her status as the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast.

As for the future, Biles remains undecided about competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “I'm really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband, go support him at his games, live my life as a woman,” she said in an interview with French sports daily L'Équipe. “I've accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.”

Whether or not she returns to the Olympic stage, Biles continues to inspire through her athletic achievements, advocacy for mental health, and now, her entrepreneurial endeavors. With “Taste of Gold,” she offers fans and travelers a new way to connect with her legacy.