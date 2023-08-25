Pop star Liam Payne of One Direction fame took to Instagram on Friday to drop some disappointing health news that will affect his upcoming South American tour schedule. Payne explained he has to postpone the tour because he was recently hospitalized with a “serious kidney infection” and his medical care team advised him to take time to recuperate.

In the caption, Payne writes, “it’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

He added, “I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets – so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.”

Payne elaborated a bit in his accompanying video message to fans. He explained he had already started rehearsals for the tour, which was set to open on September 1 in Lima, Peru.

“I’ve just been advised that now is really not the time to be out on the road trying to recover from this,” Payne admitted. He did express the upbeat sentiment that he is surrounded by the “best people at home trying to help me recover.”

He also added, “Hopefully we’ll put on an even bigger, better show.”

One Direction's fan base is pretty hard core, so it's probably safe to say that they'll give Liam Payne all the recovery time he needs and they'll come back ready to rock whenever he is.