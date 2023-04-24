My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

After all the hype, the 2023 NFL Draft is just days away, and it will be time to see which teams the top football prospects end up landing with. While many folks believe that Bryce Young will be headed to the Carolina Panthers as the top overall pick in the draft, nobody seems to know what the Houston Texans will be doing at the second overall pick in the draft.

For the most part, it seemed like Young and C.J. Stroud were locked in a two-way battle to be the first pick of the draft, with Houston widely expected to take whichever quarterback Carolina didn’t take. However, Will Levis is now the betting favorite to be the second overall pick in the draft, and it seems like all options are on the table now. Even Ian Rapoport, a highly respected NFL insider, seems to have no idea what the Texans will do at the second pick in the draft.

"My thought the whole time has been that the Texans will take a QB with the number two pick.. What the Texans are gonna do with that pick is one of the drafts great mysteries" @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8fcPLjQe1h — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 24, 2023

As Rapoport notes, everyone is expecting the Texans to at least take a quarterback with this pick. Levis and Stroud seem to be their top potential choices, but there are some folks who believe that defensive studs such as Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter could end up being who they decide to roll with instead.

This shocking change has added some intrigue to the beginning of the draft, with the Panthers and Texans widely expected to be locked into some combination of Young and Stroud. But it looks like the Texans may be having a change of heart, and we may not know who they are targeting until they end up making their pick on Thursday night.