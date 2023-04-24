With 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans are well-positioned. Four of these were obtained through trade in the sixth round. They have the second and 12th overall picks, as well as six selections among the first 105 picks. This allows them to choose a franchise quarterback and surround him with a good squad. Here we’ll look at three sneaky options for the Houston Texans and their 2nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Texans had a successful draft last year and acquired high-level players. However, this year they are expected to draft a quarterback from the remaining pool. Interestingly enough, recent mock drafts suggest that they might choose elite talents in other positions instead. With the hiring of a defensive-minded head coach, they could address their need for talent on the defensive side. Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, and Alabama’s Will Anderson are potential options that could help the Texans’ defense.

Since Davis Mills is already on the roster, the Texans could focus on addressing other areas and potentially address quarterback in the future. They have a chance to build a competitive team by selecting either a wicked pass-catcher or a top-tier defensive player.

In summary, while the Texans are expected to draft a quarterback in the first round, recent mock drafts suggest they may focus on other positions instead. With a defensive-minded head coach, they have the opportunity to address their need for talent on defense. With Davis Mills on the roster, the Texans could choose to address quarterback in the future. Regardless, they are in a strong position to add another game-changing rookie class to their team.

Let’s look at three sneaky options for the Texans and their 2nd pick.

1. Anthony Richardson

Okay, maybe Houston goes QB after all, right? But they could go with an unexpected player. Many pundits and fans predict that the Texans will select either CJ Stroud or Bryce Young as their quarterback in the upcoming draft. This depends on who the Carolina Panthers choose first. However, it is not set in stone. This is where Anthony Richardson enters the picture. He is a fascinating prospect with a high ceiling but limited experience. It remains to be seen how important this offseason will be for him to improve his draft stock.

Despite his limited experience, Richardson’s highlights from his lone season as a starter are impressive. He is a remarkable athlete who turned heads at the 2023 NFL Combine. In his college career, Richardson started in 10 of his 22 games. He threw for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while rushing for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, his lack of experience playing quarterback could be a concern.

Richardson possesses all the qualities of a modern, athletic quarterback. However, he needs to develop his skills as a quarterback. Unlike Bryce Young, who is more NFL-ready, Richardson is a project who may not be ready for Week 1. The Texans must decide whether to prioritize short-term or long-term results when choosing their quarterback in the draft.

2. Will Anderson Jr.

Initially, many predicted that Stroud would be picked ahead of Young. As such, the Texans would select Young as an upgrade from their current quarterback Davis Mills. However, experts now believe that the Texans may prioritize their defense with their second overall pick. Keep in mind that new head coach DeMeco Ryans has a defensive background. With that, many scouts consider Will Anderson Jr. to be the best defensive option in this year’s draft due to his exceptional ability to find the QB and create sacks.

Sack city for Will Anderson Jr. pic.twitter.com/SSzBv1wfzO — Mase Riney (@caliking49er17) February 22, 2023

Anderson spent three years at Alabama. His performance in the 2022 season was impressive, with 10 sacks, 51 tackles, and 17 tackles for loss in 13 games. Anderson is versatile enough to play as a defensive end or stand-up outside linebacker, making him a plug-and-play type of player in any scheme. He can also be effective on even fronts.

Remember that though the Texans are in need of a quarterback, they are not guaranteed to select one with their second overall pick. Instead, they may opt for Anderson, who has shown his ability to be a dominant pass-rusher. This would allow the Texans to mold their defense to Ryans’ vision and build a competitive team.

3. Tyree Wilson

According to a mock draft by Peter Schrager, co-host of “Good Morning Football,” the Indianapolis Colts might offer DeForest Buckner and the No. 4 overall pick to move up two spots in the draft. The Texans might be interested in such a trade. Recall that Buckner’s former coach DeMeco Ryans is the new head coach in Houston. Buckner has also just restructured his contract and would bring a lot of value to the Texans’ defense. In return, the Colts would get the opportunity to pick Tyree Wilson with the No. 4 pick. Wilson, a gifted edge rusher from Texas, had the most pressures in the Big 12 last season with 50. That’s despite missing three games due to injury. Without a doubt, Wilson, who has an 86-inch wingspan, could be a great addition to the Texans’ roster if the trade goes through.