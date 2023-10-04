A second season of Netflix's live-action One Piece series has been announced. But the writing room received a huge update upon the WGA strike concluding.

In an interview with Deadline, Matt Owens, who wrote, executive produced, and serves as co-showrunner of One Piece, revealed that the writers room of the Netflix series has reopened. “We did start our Season 2 writers rom for a little bit before the strike,” Owens revealed. “We didn’t get much further than starting to plan out what the season is going to be and got a couple of outlines done. But that’s as far as we got. So there are not actually any scripts for the season that are done. It’s still going to take some time.”

“The writers room is up and running, yes, getting scripts done so that we can get into design work, scheduling and pre-production, all of that kind of stuff,” he added.

One Piece was Netflix's live-action take on the iconic manga. Eiichiro Oda created the manga in 1997, and over 100 volumes have been released to date. In addition to the manga, an animated series has been running since 1999.

However, the manga hadn't been turned into live-action before. Netflix's One Piece was developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. It has remained in the Top 10 of Netflix's Global Top 10 lists amongst English-spoken series over the five weeks it has been out. The show remained in the top spot for the first three weeks before dropping to third and sixth in the following weeks.

The WGA strike ended when the guild reached a tentative agreement on September 27. It lasted for a total of 148 days, but it's great that Hollywood is beginning to get back to normal.

One Piece is on Netflix now.