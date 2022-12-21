By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

A recent One Piece Odyssey trailer revealed that a demo for the game will come out just a few days before its release date.

One Piece Odyssey Demo Release Date: January 10, 2023

The demo comes out on January 10, 2023. The demo will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. There is currently no news if the demo will also come out for PC. This is the perfect way to try the game out, especially if you’re on the fence about buying the game. What’s even better is that if you do decide to buy the game, your save files will carry over. That means that if you’re already planning on buying the game anyway, you can start playing up to 3 days earlier.

Of course, the demo’s release date is not the only thing the trailer showed us. If you’re not familiar with the game’s story, let me give you a quick rundown. The game follows Captain Monkey D. Luffy, or Luffy for short, as well as his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. After a massive storm strands them on Waford Island, Luffy must find his crew members, and find a way off of the island.

The trailer’s description gives further explanations for the story, mentioning that Luffy and his crew’s journey through Waford will make them travel through their memories. To be specific, they will be going through their memories of “four unforgettable One Piece Arcs.” Of course, the following are spoilers for the series as a whole, not just for the game.

Help Vivi save the country of Alabasta from a civil war orchestrated by Crocodile and Baroque Works

Explore a beautiful metropolitan city and fight to rescue your crewmates from CP9 in Water Seven

Join the Paramount War and attempt to stop Ace’s execution at the hands of the Marines at their stronghold, Marineford

Team up with Rebecca, Sabo, and Trafalgar Law to save the city of Dressrosa from destruction at the hands of Doflamingo

If you are a big fan of the One Piece series, then I highly recommend the game.

That’s all the information we have about the One Piece Odyssey demo form the trailer. You can get more details about One Piece Odyssey, including its release date, gameplay, and story, in one of our previous articles. Otherwise, you can check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on the latest gaming news.