By Adrian Reyes · 3 min read

Join Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in One Piece Odyssey! Read on to learn more about One Piece Odyssey, its release date, gameplay, and story.

One Piece Odyssey Release Date: January 13, 2023

One Piece Odyssey will release on January 13, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam. Additionally, players will have access to a demo that comes out on January 10, 2023. This demo is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X|S. There is no news as of now about whether this demo will come out on PC as well. Players who download and play the demo will be able to carry over the demo save files to the full game. If you are interested in the demo, you can check out our article listing the details about the demo.

One Piece Odyssey gameplay

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based role-playing game where the main goal is world exploration and objective completion. Players will be able to freely swap between the members of the Straw Hat crew as they venture around the world. There are moments in the game, however, where players will need to use specific characters, as each crew member has a unique field action that can help them reach certain objectives.

Apart from the main story, players will also have access to different side stories throughout the game. These side stories will require the use of each of the Straw Hat crew’s skills and field actions, so everyone will have a moment in the spotlight as you play. Complete the main story, fulfill the side quests, and level up your Straw Hat crew members to make them stronger as you journey through the game.

Combat in this game is simple. Enemies roam the field, and players just need to approach them to start a battle. The game makes use of command battles, so classic RPG commands like attacks, skills, items, and character switching are available to players. The game has a total of three battle types: power, speed, and technique. The damage dealt by characters with type advantage is increased, while it is decreased for those with type disadvantage. The game also features Scramble Area battles, where characters are placed in different areas of the battlefield and must fight for their own survival. Much like the field actions, each character has their own unique skills in battle. These skills range from dealing high damage, healing and/or supporting allies, or inflicting Status Ailments.

Lastly, there are random battles, “Dramatic Scenes”, that revolve around specific characters. If you fulfill certain conditions, that character will earn increased experience after the fight.

One Piece Odyssey story

During a voyage along the Grand Line, Captain Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat crew are caught in a massive storm at sea. When the storm subsides, they find themselves separated and stranded on a lush but mysterious island known as Waford. It’s up to Luffy to reunite his crew members and solve a mystery on the island along the way.

While traveling through the island, Luffy and his crew mates will experience memories from four of the One Piece series’ various story arcs. Fans of the series will definitely have a great time while playing this game.

That's all for One Piece Odyssey's release date, gameplay, and story.