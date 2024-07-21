Billy Horschel seized the lead on Saturday with a 2-under par 69 in challenging conditions at Royal Troon Golf Course in Scotland. He holds a one-stroke advantage over six other players.

Horschel is familiar with the rainy conditions at Royal Troon. During his previous British Open appearance at the Scottish course, he experienced a swift and painful exit. After starting strong with a 67 that placed him fourth after Day 1, he struggled in the second round amid fierce rain and wind, shooting an 87 and missing the cut.

Given his past difficulties with the weather at Royal Troon, Horschel’s performance early on Saturday during the third round of the 2024 Open is all the more impressive. He made four birdies on the front nine, advancing to six under for the tournament and securing a share of the lead.

Billy Horschel has been waiting for this moment

“I've worked my entire life to be in this position,” Horschel addressed the media.

Listen, I've been in the lead many times going into a final round. Obviously, this is a major. It means a little bit more. We all know that. We know what this means to everyone. I know what it means to my legacy in the game of golf and what I want to do and accomplish.”

Horschel, 37, is an eight-time PGA Tour winner. Although he has struggled in The Open, missing six cuts compared to three made cuts in his nine appearances, he has enjoyed success in Europe. He tied for 21st at the 2022 Open at St. Andrews and won the 2021 BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour.

“But I'm excited to be here. I've wanted to be here my entire life. I'm finally here. I'm embracing it.” he continued.

Embracing the challenge of the harsh weather

Billy Horschel mentioned that he has embraced the challenge of links golf, and he faced it head-on on Saturday. The Scottish weather turned harsh shortly after the leaders began their rounds, bringing heavy rain and strong winds during the crucial stretch of the back nine.

Just one stroke behind Horschel is a group of six players. Dan Brown, who is making his Open Championship debut, shot a 73 with a double-bogey on the 18th. Thriston Lawrence and Sam Burns both made impressive moves with 65s, starting the day 10 shots back.

PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele carded a 69, while Justin Rose, who fought through 36-hole Final Qualifying to compete, ended the day with a 73. Russell Henley, like Horschel, has had previous difficulties at The Open.

Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, and Matthew Jordan are four strokes back from Horschel, who will go to bed with a 54-hole lead at a major for the first time in his career.

Billy Horschel's vision of lifting the Claret Jug

Horschel turned professional in 2009 and became a full-time PGA Tour player in 2011. The American has built a successful career with eight PGA Tour victories and achieved a career-high ranking of 11th in 2022.

His 15-year PGA Tour career has been quite lucrative, highlighted by an unexpected 2014 FedEx Cup win that came with a $10 million bonus. Over his career, Horschel has accumulated $51.6 million in prize money and FedEx bonuses.

Horschel mentioned he has been visualizing himself holding the Claret Jug on the 18th hole on Sunday, “walking out to the crowd and being congratulated as Open champion.”

“That's what I'm going to do again tonight, and hopefully that comes true tomorrow. If it doesn't, then I'll get back on the grind and work harder to get back in a position like this again.” Horschel remarked.