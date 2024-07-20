Xander Schauffele entered this week's Open Championship looking to cap off maybe the best year of his career. After all, he finally got the monkey off of his back winning his first major. Schauffele won the PGA Championship in May. He also tied for 2nd at The Players and notched top 10 finishes at both the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Following his third round of the 152nd Open Championship, Schauffele is in the thick of it again. He carded a 2-under 69 and is one shot behind Billy Horschel atop the leaderboard.

Yet, after his round, some of the talk had more to do with his attire. Schauffele was rocking his hat backwards during portions of his round. Afterward, he was asked about it and provided a very concise, pertinent answer.

“It's just a water thing. If your hat collects too much water, it will start dripping down. When you're sitting there and trying to putt and there's an extra collection of water dropping down on your putter or ball or hands, it's not great. Just flip it around and go ready,” Schauffele said.

He was not alone either. Horschel, who has seemingly come out of nowhere to take the lead, was also wearing his hat backward.

Xander Schauffele's pedigree could make the difference Sunday

Backwards hat or not, Xander Schauffele has the skill close this thing out. But he is more dangerous than ever before because he can pair that skill with experience.

The No. 3 golfer in the world had come so close to winning on the biggest stages. Yet, time after time he would relent on the back nine and fall just short. He had already won Olympic gold and helped Team USA win the Ryder Cup. Everyone knows though that unless you win majors, you are not truly considered among the elites.

He finally put that question to bed at Valhalla and will look to lean on that experience Sunday.

“I imagine it's not going to hurt me. If I'm in that spot with a few holes to play, I think I can maybe lean on that [experience],” said Schauffele.

He did however carry a caveat with that sentiment.

“It's just such a different style of golf. It's such a different tournament. That's the great thing about these majors is they're very different, and it's an honor to try to win them.”

The former San Diego State Aztec is spot on. Links golf is very different in itself. But this course in these conditions is something else entirely. It will take everything he has if he wants to hoist the Claret Jug Sunday evening. But if he does not, it will not be from a lack of confidence.