Golfers such as Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka have made their mark in the 2023 Open Championship. On Friday, however, climate protestors stole headlines.

Just Stop Oil climate protestors reportedly set off a flare near the 17th hole at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, per ESPN. ESPN provided a statement from the organizers of the Open Championship.

“A protester was quickly apprehended on the 17th hole and is one of four people who have been arrested by the police. Play was not disrupted and we would like to thank the marshals, players and other spectators for their vigilance and understanding as the protesters were removed.”

Play wasn't disrupted. However, people around the golf course will be extra cautious now, as there's no guarantee that protestors won't strike again at some point. Sunday typically is the most viewed day of a golf tournament, so the Open Championship will be ready for day four of the tournament without question.

2023 Open Championship

Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas had high expectations heading into the tournament. However, golfers such as Fleetwood and Brian Harman have performed especially well to begin the 2023 Open Championship. Making the cut is always impressive, but continuing to perform well on Saturday and Sunday is the challenge. Every tournament is a grind and the Open Championship is no different.

It will be interesting to see who ultimately wins the event. The household names certainly have a chance still, but it would not be surprising to see a lesser-known player upset the odds and earn a victory.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Open Championship as they are made available.