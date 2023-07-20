Brooks Koepka had a decent, albeit unspectacular first round at the Open Championship. He will head into the second day sporting a score of -1. Nevertheless, Koepka was content with his performance to start the tournament.

Brooks Koepka wants to win it all. Of course, every golfer feels this way. However, Koepka has performed well in recent action and should have an opportunity to earn an Open Championship victory. It will certainly not be easy, however.

Brooks Koepka at the Open Championship

Once again, a primary storyline heading into the Open Championship was the LIV Golf-PGA Tour potential feud. Koepka was asked about his relationship with Rory McIlroy and any possible problems prior to the tournament, but sidestepped the question.

“That's probably a question for them, you should probably ask Rory that,” Koepka responded. “I don't know, I can't speak for him. Me and Rory have had quite a few good talks over the last year, but yeah everyone is entitled to their own opinion.”

For the most part, the players seem to be moving on from the drama. They simply want to play golf, but the media continues to bring up the potential of a LIV Golf-PGA Tour feud despite it being previously announced that the two leagues are expected to merge.

For now, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and the rest of the golf world will continue to focus on the 2023 Open Championship. Tommy Fleetwood, Christo Lamprecht, and Emiliano Grillo currently lead the pack. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the tournament as they are made available.