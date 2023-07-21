Justin Thomas' frustration continued at the Open Championship, as the star golfer missed his third major cut of the year. Thomas' disappointing 2023 season has led some to call him overrated, an accusation that upset former professional golfer and current influencer Paige Spiranac.

“It’s wild to me that people are calling JT overrated because he’s having a bad stretch. He’s won 15 times on tour with 2 major wins. It’s golf…it will eat you alive and drive you crazy. We’ve all been there,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter.

Justin Thomas' frustrations continue at the Open Championship

Golf is one of the most frustrating sports to play. Even the professionals go through slumps. It's a mental game that can drive you crazy. At the same time, professionals like Thomas understand what it takes to bounce back. He's proven to be one of the best golfers in the world in the past.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Thomas spoke out after missing the cut at the Open Championship Friday, per Brentley Romine of the Golf Channel and NBC Sports.

“There's nobody that shot 82 that hit some of the quality shots that I did yesterday. It doesn't make sense. I'll hit shots like a No. 1 player in the world, and then I'll make a 9 on my last hole,” Thomas said.

He's clearly perplexed with his performance right now. Thomas doesn't feel as if he's playing all that bad. Consistency, however, appears to be his primary concern at the moment. Again, as any golfer knows, finding consistency in the game is an immense challenge.

Nevertheless, calling Thomas overrated isn't fair. He's still a tremendous talent and should find his footing before too long. For now, though, he can only watch the Open Championship from the sidelines.