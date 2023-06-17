Justin Thomas is one of the best golfers in the world. However, as any golfer knows, the sport can be extremely challenging. This holds true even for famous professionals like Thomas. After missing the cut at the US Open in Los Angeles, Thomas made a brutally honest admission, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

“It’s definitely the lowest I’ve felt,” Thomas said after missing the cut Friday. “It’s pretty honestly humiliating and embarrassing shooting scores like that. At a golf course I really, really liked. I thought it was set up very well. It’s a funny game, man. It can leave you speechless, both in good and bad, and right now it’s unfortunately bad. Once I’m able to kind of reflect and figure out what I can learn and get better from, you know, it’ll end up good. But it sucks right now.”

Thomas was a popular pick heading into the 2023 US Open. He failed to meet many people's expectations though. Nevertheless, he will surely bounce back sooner rather than later.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rickie Fowler has stolen headlines through the first two days of the US Open. He even made history by becoming the first ever player to make 10 birdies in a single round of a US Open event on Thursday. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele have also performed well so far in the tournament.

As of this story's publication, Rickie Fowler leads the US Open with a score of -10. McIlroy and Schauffele are tied for third at -8, while Wyndham Clark is second at -9.