Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is going to be an amazing feat of filmmaking just based on the stories Matt Damon has told about the historical accuracy of the film. But even down to the script, Nolan has found ways to be revolutionary.

Speaking to Empire, Nolan revealed that he wrote the script of Oppenheimer in first-person to keep it as subjective as possible.

“I actually wrote it in the first-person, which I've never done before. I don't know if anyone's ever done it before,” he said.

He also went on to clarify the different perspectives the film takes and revealed an interesting twist based on the color palette being presented in the film. “But the point of it is, with the color sequences, which is the bulk of the film, everything is told from Oppenheimer's point of view — you're literally kind of looking through his eyes,” Nolan said.

Coming from the man who wrote Memento, a film that literally had sequences going backward, this is exciting for Oppenheimer. While Christopher Nolan's films can sometimes become a bit confusing with his love for time and messing with it in his films, putting a twist on a historical drama epic makes it sound way more appealing as someone who's rather ambivalent about seeing it.

Oppenheimer is a drama about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer — the physicist who created the first nuclear weapons — based on the book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J.. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy stars as the titular physicist alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, and Kenneth Branagh.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.