Emily Blunt is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and spoke about the rumors of an extended break from acting.

During an appearance on the Table for Two podcast, Blunt revealed that she's taking the rest of the year off. When asked about how she balances her acting and home lives, Blunt said, “Not always well, know know. It's one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?' I never feel like I'm doing it right, you know. But this year I'm not working.”

It turns out that Blunt wants to take more time with her kids as they begin aging out of their youth. “I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine — like, we're in the last ear of single digits — and I just feel there [are] cornerstones to their day that is so important when they're little,” she continued.

“And it's, ‘Will you wake me up?'. ‘Will you take me to school?', ‘Will you pick me up?', ‘Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them. For a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones,” she said.

But, in a new interview with Deadline, Blunt clarified those comments. “Honestly, that story got so sort of overblown,” Blunt said at the premiere of Oppenheimer. “I'm just taking a little downtime, not quitting Hollywood. I just was taking some months off to be with the kids.”

Emily Blunt addresses the recent reports that she's taking an extended break from acting #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/Lycsnfl3NE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 13, 2023

In the past few years, Blunt has been booked and busy. She starred as the titular character in Marry Poppins Returns before starring in both Wild Mountain Thyme and A Quiet Place Part II in 2020. 2021 saw her partner with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Jungle Cruise for Disney, and she will star as Katherin Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's latest.

While some may be bummed that Emily Blunt won't be taking on any new roles anytime soon — the SAG-AFTRA strike may impact that as well — she did recently complete roles in Pain Hustlers, If (written and directed by her husband John Krasinski), and The Fall Guy.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.