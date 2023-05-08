Release date

Oppenheimer releases July 21st in theaters.

Plot

Oppenheimer was written and directed by the renowned filmmaker, Christopher Nolan. The movie is based on the book “American Prometheus” which was published in 2005 and written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The plot of the film centers around J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who is widely credited as the “father of the atomic bomb” due to his significant role in the Manhattan Project. Cillian Murphy has been cast in the lead role of Oppenheimer. The film will follow Oppenheimer in his life and his role leading up to the production of the atomic bomb.

Cast

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As mentioned above, Cillian Murphy will star as the film’s namesake. The supporting ensemble cast includes a host of A-list actors such as Emily Blunt (Kitty Oppenheimer), Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss), Matt Damon (Leslie Groves), Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock), Benny Safdie (Edward teller), Michael Angarano (Robert Serber), and Josh Hartnett (Ernest Lawrence).

Trailer

The trailer, which released May 8th, teases a bit about the upcoming period drama. It discusses the race against time and the United States’ enemy, Nazi Germany, during World War II. The trailer also talks about a secret laboratory of scientists recruited by the government to create nuclear weaponry. Watch the new trailer below: