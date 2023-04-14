For a second there, it look as though Christopher Nolan was going to have to move over for Barbie. While some had their dreams of an Oppenheimer-Barbie double feature dashed temporarily, it appears that the rumor of Oppenheimer being pushed to later this year is not true.

The rumors began with an interview Variety ran with Cannes Film Festival’s director Thierry Fremaux, who seemingly implied that Oppenheimer may not, in fact, come out on its July 21 release date. When asked if there was any chance of slotting Oppenheimer into the festival’s lineup, he said, “Unfortunately no, I Would have loved [that] but it’s being released at the end of the year as part of their awards strategy.” He added, “My biggest regret this year are Oppenheimer and Barbie, but it won’t be ready either by May.”

However, TheWrap’s Adam Chitwood was here to pour some cold water on those rumors. According to sources, the film is still slated for its July 21 release date with no plans to shift.

Had Universal confirmed that the film was delayed, that would have meant that Barbie occupies that weekend by itself. That could be huge for Greta Gerwig’s pop culture phenomenon and would’ve been interesting to see where Universal would have slotted Oppenheimer given the fall/winter’s loaded release schedule full of awards hopefuls.

Oppenheimer is a biographical drama film about J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) during the Manhattan Project and the creation of the atomic bomb. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.