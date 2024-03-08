Oprah Winfrey is spearheading an hour-long ABC primetime special focusing on weight loss drugs. Following her departure from the WeightWatchers board, where she disclosed her use of such medications.
Her decision to step down from WeightWatchers' board after nearly a decade reflects her evolving perspective on weight management. She emphasized the need to recognize obesity as a chronic condition and reduce associated stigma while advocating for health equity.
Titled “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution,” the program is set to air later this month. In this special, Winfrey will discuss the pervasive issue of weight management and obesity.
According to Variety, Oprah expressed the personal significance of the topic. With it, she aims to address the global struggles with weight-related challenges.
Oprah Winfrey's ABC special features medical experts. It includes Dr. W. Scott Butsch from the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Dr. Darien Sutton from ABC News, and Dr. Amanda Velazquez from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Patients who have used weight loss medications will also share their experiences.
The discussion will explore critical questions about weight loss drugs. Including their intended recipients, eligibility criteria, and potential short-term and long-term effects.
Winfrey also got the support of Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich. “We are thrilled to work with Oprah and the voices she has assembled to open a dialogue that destigmatizes and educates viewers on the important and polarizing topic of weight loss.”
Oprah Winfrey's ABC primetime special, airing on Monday, March 18 at 8pm ET on ABC and streaming on Hulu the following day, aims to foster understanding and empathy surrounding weight loss struggles. And ultimately, promote healthier dialogues around body image and wellness.