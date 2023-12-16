Indianapolis Colts running back remains sidelined for today's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Still, there is a chance he could play next weekend in the team's Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave an update on Taylor during an appearance on NFL Game Day Kickoff. Check it out here.

“Help is on the way for the Indianapolis Colts. From what I understand, next week — him being back next week after missing three weeks, is a possibility,” said Rapoport, “There is optimism that Jonathan Taylor would potentially be out there., and this was the hope as soon as he had surgery — this was why they did not put him on Injured Reserve, and he could be back within that four-week span. Him playing next week against the Falcons is described to me as ‘realistic.'”

Taylor injured the thumb after rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 26th.

Rapoport reported two weeks ago that Dr. Steven Shin installed an internal brace in Taylor's thumb.

Taylor began the season in a very public contract standoff with the Colts, ultimately agreeing to a three-year, $42 million extension in early October that includes $26.5 million in guaranteed money.

Through seven games this season, Taylor has rushed for 414 yards on 100 carries and four touchdowns.

The Colts have compiled a 7-6 record under first-year head coach Shane Steichen. They remain on the cusp of a playoff berth despite losing starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to season-ending shoulder surgery in October.