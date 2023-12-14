Without Jonathan Taylor, the Colts will be forced to lean on Zack Moss against Pittsburgh

The Indianapolis Colts' bid for a surprising postseason appearance in 2023 took a hit today, when Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor wouldn't be able to return for an important late-season matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday afternoon, according to James Boyd of The Athletic.

Jonathan Taylor has been limited to only seven games so far this season, and he hasn't been able to suit up in each of the Colts' last two contests — an overtime win back in week 13 over the Tennessee Titans, or in last week's 34-14 beatdown at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. The last time Taylor took the field, in the Colts 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor had his best game of the season, running the ball 15 times for 91 yards and a season-best two touchdowns.

The good news for Indianapolis is that they're accustomed to playing without Taylor this year, and their backup running back, Zack Moss, has been just as productive in relief of Taylor.

Zack Moss – 173 rushes, 751 yards, 5 touchdowns, 24 receptions, 172 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Jonathan Taylor – 100 rushes, 414 yards, 4 touchdowns, 16 receptions, 137 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

It also should be noted that in games Jonathan Taylor received double-digit carries, the Colts are 3-2. Otherwise, the Colts are 4-4.

And that's where we sit right now. The Colts are 7-6, and they've got the 7-6 Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. For all intents and purposes, this game could end up a “Loser Leaves Town” game that eliminates either the Colts or the Steelers from playoff contention.