Peter Cullen, the iconic voice behind Transformers' Optimus Prime, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Anyone who's ever seen Transformers, may it be the cartoons or the movies knows Peter Cullen.

Okay, you may not know him, but you definitely know his voice — his award-winning voice. Cullen, best known as Autobot leader Optimus Prime's voice, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, UPI reported.

Cullen has been Prime's voice since 1984. He is the voice of the Autobot Matrix of Leadership for Generation 1 and onto the rebranding in the '90s called Transformers: Generation 2, according to CBR.

As the lone voice for Prime, he was also Transformers: Prime or Beast Hunters during its third and final season, as well as the spinoff Transformers: Rescue Bots. Cullen also featured in the War for Cybertron video games.

When told about the award, Cullen said, “Are you sure they have the right Cullen? I spell it C-u-l-l-E-n.”

“Seriously though, I am humbled to be recognized by the Academy with this great honor,” he continued.

Cullen most recently voiced Prime in this year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

He said that his older brother, Larry, inspired to take a different route in portraying Prime. The older Cullen told him not to make him sound like a “Hollywood hero”. Instead he needed to voice him as a character who was “strong enough to be gentle.”

As if being the voice of the Cybertronian isn't enough, Cullen is also the voice of Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh and Zandar in Hasbro's G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. he was also the first voice of K.A.R.R. (Knight Automated Roving Robot) in the 1982 series Knight Rider, KITT's (Knight Industries Two Thousand) arch nemesis.