The first wave of box office projections for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts are in, and it’s currently looking at an eye-opening debut.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Rise of the Beasts is tracking for a $68 million domestic debut. While not mind-blowing in comparison to Marvel or Fast & Furious movies, that’d be the highest domestic opening in nearly a decade, as that would top the previous two entries, Transformers: The Last Knight ($44 million) and Bumblebee ($21 million). 2014’s Age of Extinction grossed $100 million in its opening weekend and was the last film to top what Rise of the Beasts is tracking. Again, tracking is one thing, audiences coming through is another.

Paramount is likely hoping for a big profit on Rise of the Beasts. The Transformers franchise has been a case of diminishing returns since Age of Extinction in 2014, which grossed over a billion worldwide. The Last Knight grossed $605 million worldwide and Bumblebee — which was a prequel to the 2007 film — grossed $467.9 million in 2018. Rise of the Beasts is another prequel but maybe it’ll turn the tide and revive the franchise.

Rise of the Beasts is the latest installment in the Transformers franchise. Taking place in 1994, it follows Noah (Anthony Ramos) who gets tied into the war between the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons. Dominique Fishback, Lauren Vélez, Tobe Nwigwe, Dean Scott Vazquez, and Michael Kelly star as human characters. A variety of A-listers will voice various Autobots including Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh, Ron Pearlman, and Peter Dinklage.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 9.