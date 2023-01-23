LeBron James said on Sunday that there’s a chance Bronny James could play for the Oregon Ducks next season, although LeBron’s oldest son hasn’t been offered a scholarship by Ducks coach Dana Altman.

The nation’s 33rd-ranked recruit, Bronny has been linked to Oregon by various reports for months, and LeBron confirmed to Bill Oram of The Oregonian/OregonLive that he discussed it with Altman last summer during an encounter on the Nike campus.

“Dana knows…the interest. And it’s mutual,” LeBron said on Sunday night. “I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to. All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he’s good enough. He’s going to make his own decision. But there’s a chance.”

James confirmed that Altman has not offered Bronny a scholarship, but per a report from the LA Times last week, Oregon is among Bronny’s top three schools, along with Ohio State and USC. ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony called Bronny “one of the best two-way players in high school basketball and a surefire future NBA player” last week.

The 6-foot-2 point guard is also close friends with Mookie Cook, a five-star Oregon signee who is slated to portray a young LeBron in an upcoming biopic.

“I think it’s the ability to put pros in the league,” James said when asked about what Altman has achieved in Eugene. “My son wants to be a pro. It’s the way you hold guys accountable, the way they play. I guess he’s seen the way they play. Dana Altman from the outside looks like a great coach. He’s been winning for quite a while here at Oregon, so Bronny’s smart enough to see all that.”

The Oregon Ducks are already boasting one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, that includes Cook, forward Kwame Evans Jr. and West Linn point guard Jackson Shelstad.

Bronny would be a huge addition to that group, but only time will tell if LeBron’s eldest son will don the green and yellow next season.